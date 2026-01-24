Morgan Gannon is poised to become just the fourth English-born player to kit up for the Warriors directly from the Super League in the upcoming 2026 season.

The talented forward is looking to make a major impact with the Warriors, with Gannon recently revealing his decision to cross hemispheres wasn't just about a new club, but about testing himself and stepping outside his comfort zone.

At just 22 years old, Gannon arrives at the Warriors with an already strong reputation. The young second-rower has racked up an impressive 67 appearances for the Leeds Rhinos, a remarkable feat for someone so early in his career.

Gannon's experience and composure on the field belie his age, making him one of the most promising talents to make the leap from the Super League to the NRL in recent years.

While other English stars have managed to make their mark in the NRL – Sam Burgess and James Graham come to mind – the Warriors haven't had quite the same success with their Super League recruits over the years.

Back in their inaugural season in 1995, then head coach John Monie brought over English superstars Andy Platt and Denis Betts with him from Wigan.

Platt, who played test footy for Great Britain and England, landed at the Warriors with a reputation for being a fierce competitor. However, the second rower/prop struggled to mirror his performances in the Australian competition that saw him rise to fame in the UK, falling short of the expectations that accompanied his arrival in Auckland.

It didn't help that the then 32-year-old's stint with the Warriors was plagued by misfortune from day one, with a persistent knee injury limiting him to only 14 games that season, including the club's historic debut match.

Platt returned to the Super League after the 1996 season to see out the rest of his career.

Like Platt, Betts was a seasoned international and a proven winner.

Betts inked a five-year deal with the Warriors, not only bringing with him a wealth of experience but also abundant success with numerous titles under his belt. At the time, Monie reportedly declared Betts as the ‘highest paid league player in the world' supposedly on a whopping $800,000 per season salary.

He was expected to make a significant impact on the club's maiden campaign, however only managed to cross the tryline 11 times in 42 matches across three seasons – a decent effort but far from the game-changing influence the club would have been banking on. Eventually, the club parted ways with Betts with two years still running on his contract.

Arguably the most disappointing Super League signing in the Warriors' history is Sam Tomkins.

Touted as one of the world's most exciting players, the dynamic fullback was brought over from Wigan in 2014 on a three-year deal, on top of a staggering world-record $1.5 million transfer fee to secure his signature.

After a decent start, where he played every game and scored 13 tries, Tomkins failed to press on in his second season and scale the heights he did in the UK.

In 2015, the Warriors' marquee signing managed only 13 appearances and scored only one try after a season hindered by injury. As the weeks rolled by and the tries dried up, the whispers grew louder, with Tomkins receiving criticism from pundits and fans alike who questioned whether his performances justified his heavy price tag.

League great Peter Sterling said on Triple M's Rush Hour show at the time, “He came out with a lot of promise and just never really lived up to it … I thought he was disappointing in the NRL”.

While he has no regrets about his time at the Warriors, Tomkins himself said of his time in the NRL: “I think my form with the Warriors probably mirrored that of the team as we missed the finals both seasons, so you have to say it was a disappointment”.

The hype that came along with Tomkins probably didn't help his cause as expectations were already skyrocketing before he stepped foot on Mt Smart.

He returned to the Super League with one-year remaining on his contract, with the Warriors securing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as his replacement.

There are high hopes that Gannon will be the one to break the Warriors Super League recruitment mould and shine where others have struggled. Warriors CEO Cameron George recently stating that Gannon “… could be a real smokey this year that could really have an impact”.

With talent, youth, and ambition on his side, all eyes will be on the rising star as he prepares to make his mark in the NRL.

Time will tell.

Notes

*Ian Henderson is English-born and came to the Warriors after playing for the Bradford Bulls in the Super League. However, prior to his time in the Super League, the hooker had already tasted NRL with stints at the Roosters and Eels.

*Frano Botica also came directly to the Warriors from the UK, but he is not English born.