The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed the signing of Melbourne Storm star Will Warbrick, commencing next year.\n\nThe Olympic rugby convert has signed on for three years to return to his home country and will be with the Warriors for 2027, 2028 and 2029.\n\nAn elite finisher, he has been impressive since making his NRL debut in 2023 and going on to represent the Kiwis in 2024.\n\n“Bringing Will home to play for the Warriors is huge for us,” said Warriors head coach Andrew Webster.\n\n“He'll be a terrific asset on the wing with his height, pace, aerial ability at both ends of the field, his work rate and attitude. He also comes out of a great system at the Storm.”\n\nWarbrick has a striking try-scoring record since his debut, showcasing 43 tries in 60 appearances for the Storm. \n\nHe inked with the Storm in 2022 after switching from New Zealand rugby sevens, where he won a silver medal with the All Blacks 7s at the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.\n\nWarbrick was an integral part of the Storm back-line, and says his time in purple will be cherished, thanking the Storm for allowing him to explore his future.\n\n“I'm extremely grateful to the Club, my teammates, coaches and staff for the support they've given me and my family during my time in Melbourne," Warbrick said.\n\n“I've loved representing Storm and wearing the purple jersey, the Club has played a huge role in my development as a person, both on and off the field.\n\n“I appreciate their understanding and respect around my decision to return to New Zealand for family reasons. My full focus now is doing everything I can to contribute to the team and ensuring we live up to the standards and goals we set for 2026.”