The streak is alive - did anyone really doubt it?

Since 2002, the Melbourne Storm is undefeated in Round 1. It's a nice stat, one the headline writers and social media dudes have some fun with this time of year.

No other NRL team can hold a candle to that record.

Yet at this time every year, the buzz increases - is the record in jeopardy?

Once again the Storm stamped its imprint on the competition with another loud shout that screamed “we're not done yet”.

Make it 24 straight wins in Round 1 for the Purple People Eaters.

Parramatta headed south with renewed hope and expectation for the year ahead and went home agonising where it all went wrong and scrambling for answers and defensive bandaids.

A 52-4 spanking in 2026. A 56-18 embarrassment in the corresponding game last season. That's 108-22 in back-to-back season openers. Eels coach Jason Ryles may ask the NRL for the bye in week 1, 2027.

Please don't send them to Vegas.

Exploding out of the blocks has been the cornerstone of coach Craig Bellamy's 23 seasons in charge to date. The Storm just doesn't play catch-up.

But during this pre-season the vultures were circling, even pre-game Fox Sports commentators conceded this is a different Melbourne Storm to years gone by, depleted by retirements (Ryan Papenhuyzen), free agency (Jonah Pezet and Grant Anderson) and mutual decisions (Nelson Asofa-Solomona).

And there's the injuries that have robbed the Storm of the best second rower in the game, Eliesa Katoa for the entire season and now Origin winger Xavier Coates for more than two months.

Outside of 2010, when Bellamy had to guide a Storm team playing for its fans and pride - but no competition points - in the wake of the salary cap scandal, 2026 could be his toughest challenge in the coach's box.

Yes, there's still star power in halfback Jahrome Hughes, QLD Origin captain Cameron Munster, fellow Kangaroo Harry Grant and their big 2025 signing Stefano Utoikamanu.

All four were huge against the Eels.

Without question your best players win you games - and premierships - but it's what Bellamy demands and refuses to waver on and what is at the forefront of the Storm DNA, that looms once again as the key to another successful NRL campaign.

And that is … precise and consistent method and execution.

Along with Penrith, the Storm just does the little things better and for longer than any other team in the comp.

It's why over the years, despite the loss of so much great talent due to cap pressure or opportunity, the Storm rolls on without missing a beat, every new and existing component of the roster understands his role and that the notion “sum of the parts” actually does translate to success.

The list of players Bellamy has transformed from bit-part to A Graders is as long as a Sua Fa'alogo kick return.

The Storm's entire Grand Final back row was missing against the Eels - Katoa, Shawn Blore and Trent Loiero - yet Ativalu Lisati and recruit Davvy Moale relished the opportunity for more minutes, same goes for Boy Wonder Cooper Clarke, who made his debut with stunning success.

Bellamy has unearthed another gem in the making there.

Josh King, Nick Meaney, Tui Kamikamica and Blore have all benefited from Bellamy's tutelage. It has landed Tyran Wishart a fat deal with Perth from next year, Meaney has signed there too. Centre Jack Howarth could take another big step in '26, going by round one, that's a given.

It's because standards and accountability mean a lot in the Storm system.

When the club was licking its wounds late into the night of its 2024 grand final loss to Penrith, the team's hierarchy was already scheming for 2025 … Fa'alogo was projected to be a major focal point.

But a mid-season hamstring injury and ultimately Papenhuyzen returning near his best form, consigned Sua to another year waiting in line.

But in 2026, we could witness a breakout season from the Melbourne-raised NRL product with the number 1 jersey now his to keep. In game 1, he's made everyone feel very comfortable about the Pappy retirement with two tries and stunning open-field play.

Before this much-vaunted round 1 streak gained momentum, the Storm actually lost its previous two - 14-6 away to the Auckland Warriors in 2000 as defending premiers and the next year falling 14-10 to Canterbury under coach Mark Murray at what is now called Marvel Stadium. In 2004, Melbourne had a round 1 bye.

The spectre of two straight grand final losses should cut deep enough to ensure the Storm is again “on point” in its method in 2026.

With its execution in sync, brilliantly orchestrated by Bellamy, the Storm ensured we'd all be talking again about “the streak”, this time next year.

