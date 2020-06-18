Knights coach Adam O’Brien insists rising star Tex Hoy’s future is at Newcastle despite superstar Kalyn Ponga signing on for another four seasons.

The youngster filled in the No. 1 jumper admirably in Round 3 and impressed coach Adam O’Brien while Ponga was sidelined due to a suspension.

His versatility has proven to be an asset for the Knights in his last two games coming off the bench, with the 20-year old set to regain a utility role in tonight’s clash against the Broncos.

Off-contract at the end of 2021, Hoy can begin negotiating with rival clubs from November 1.

But O’Brien believes Hoy has “a good future” at Newcastle if he remains dedicated to his craft.

“I think certainly between centre, six, he can spend some time at 13 … I just know he’s got a future at the club and we’ll find a way to get him into the game somewhere,” he told Fox Sports.

“He’s got a good future provided he keeps working hard.

“We’re really fortunate with Tex that he’s so versatile and can fit in anywhere.”

Hoy has also caught the eye of Knights great Matty Johns, who believes he can develop into a No. 6.

“One of the things that goes for Tex is the fact that Adam was the attack coach – not just at the Roosters – but at Melbourne, and the year they won it he and Craig made the decision to put (Cameron) Munster into six with Billy (Slater) coming back,” Johns told foxsports.com.au in pre-season.

“So he’s got a history, his style of coaching is he likes big, robust No.6s that can run the football, and that’s Tex.”