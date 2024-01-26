Newly signed South Sydney Rabbitohs recruit Jack Wighton is reportedly set to back out of his retirement from representative football, returning to the State of Origin arena.

A mainstay of the NSW Blues line-up and a member of Australia's RLWC squad, Wighton shocked the rugby league world last year, making himself unavailable for the 2023 State of Origin series and end-of-year Test matches for the Kangaroos.

The Daily Telegraph believes that there "is now an increasing belief by those close to Wighton that he is giving serious consideration to overturning his decision".

His return to the NSW Blues coincides with the appointment of Michael Maguire as the state's new head coach, replacing Brad Fittler.

Maguire has made no secrets about selecting the best possible team, and it's understood that he has invited over 40 players together next weekend in an attempt to restore pride and success to the Blues jersey.

James Tedesco, Tom and Jake Trbojevic, Haumole Olokoautau, Latrell Mitchell, Damien Cook, Cameron Murray, Cody Walker, Keaon Koloamatangi, Junior Paulo, Clinton Gutherson, Joseph Suaalii, Hudson Young, Nicho Hynes and Cameron McInnes are just a few of the 40 players that have been invited to attend by Maguire.

Assistant coaches Matt King, John Cartwright and Brett White will also be in attendance at NSWRL HQ next Saturday.

“That's the key to bringing a successful team together,” Maguire has said previously.

“I am going to make sure that everyone is in form through that period going into the Origin, because you need that.

“In time, the opportunities will be in front of them [the current group of players] by how they go about what they do on the field.”

Debuting for the Canberra Raiders in 2012, Wighton waited until 2019 to begin his representative career.

Since then, he has played for New South Wales ten times and Australia in seven games, the most recent being in the Rugby League World Cup.