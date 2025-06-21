AJ Brimson is just 26 years old, and must play fullback for the Gold Coast Titans.

That's not speculation. It's not a suggestion. It's not something that should be only under consideration.

It simply must happen if the Titans want to go anywhere this season, or for that matter, in future seasons.

It's not a knock on the currently injured Keano Kini either, but the Titans, for virtually the entirety of Brimson's career, have looked better when he has had the number one on his back.

He simply makes the Titans built different.

And it's not as if this is new information.

Brimson, a one-time Queensland fullback who is probably unlucky to not have more games in Maroon under his belt, has been the Titans' most important player for years.

Seasons gone by have had the Titans look a completely different outfit against the one that plays when he isn't on the park through injury.

Unfortunately, injury has played an all too common role in the career of Brimson, who has now declared for England ahead of this year's Ashes series, and next year's Rugby League World Cup.

Make no mistake. If he is fit, he will be selected, and he will instantly make England a more dangerous and overall far better rugby league outfit to tackle the Kangaroos this year, and the world 12 months after that.

But for some reason, he isn't the first-choice fullback in Des Hasler's plans.

He is at the moment because Kini is injured, and that will be the case for another month or so, but there is a very real chance that when Kini comes back, Brimson will be forced to shift elsewhere in the side.

And while Kini has had some nice moments, particularly with the ball in hand, he is not yet at the level to set his team defensively to the same level as Brimson, or read the game like the fullback.

The thing is, you'd swear Brimson's career was winding down. It feels like he has been around for quite some time, but that simply isn't the case.

He is 26, in his prime, and the Titans have him signed for some years yet - through to the end of 2029 to be exact, on a figure believed to be worth around $800,000 per year.

That in itself is part of the problem for the under pressure Des Hasler, who by reports will need to make the finals just to have his deal extended into next year.

They simply haven't got the contract and roster balance part of their retention and player movements right.

All of Brimson, Jayden Campbell and Kini would start at other clubs around the NRL. Campbell, who is finding a home in the halves and will likely play there moving forward now, is locked up until the end of 2026, while Kini has re-signed out to the end of 2029.

It's Kini and Brimson's contracts, both big money, and both long-term that cause problems for each other.

There is simply no way the Titans can justify paying Brimson was he is on for the next four seasons to play at five-eighth or in the centres.

He has tried to become a five-eighth, but spoiler, it hasn't worked.

His stint in the centres was even worse.

That's because he is a fullback, and nowhere has that been more clear than in recent weeks, with the Titans looking the best they have all season.

They have only won one of the three games with Brimson at the back, but their attack has looked stronger, and it really clicked last time out against the Manly Sea Eagles, resulting in a 28 points to 8 win.

In those three games at fullback, Brimson has three try assists, 11 tackle busts, 3 line breaks, and a grand total of 560 metres - at just under 190 per game.

To put that in context, Brimson played nine games at five-eighth to start the year, making just two try assists and never cracking the 100-metre barrier.

It's not to say the games of fullbacks and five-eighths aren't different - they are. But in the halves, try assists are supposed to be more prevalent, and the running game shouldn't be that far diminished.

But it is for Brimson, who hasn't been able to work out playing in the front line while continuing as one of the NRL's most underrated fullbacks.

The Titans won't want to lose Kini, or have him play out of position in the years to come as they ride out two contracts, but it could mean the club need to make a difficult retention decision and let one of the duo, alongside second-rower David Fifita, go.

That will ultimately free up money to make a play for an elite halfback, which is something the Gold Coast need desperately as they aim to restructure and reshape their attack.

Without it, more years in the doldrums awaits for a club who have promised much at times throughout their existence, but often have fallen short.

It's hard to argue they are doing anything other than falling well short of the mark in 2025.

Brimson may have the ability to turn it around, but he will need to do so fast if it's going to be Des Hasler making these calls heading into 2026.