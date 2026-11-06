The New Zealand Kiwis Rugby League World Cup campaign is not only showing world-class talent, but also new combinations teaming up next season.

Jamayne Isaako is preparing to make his move to the Melbourne Storm in 2027, and the Kiwis camp is an opportunity to build a connection with Storm star Jahrome Hughes.

Following Hughes impressive performance against the Cook Islands in the group stage, Isaako revealed how valuable the opportunity is to spend time alongside the Melbourne halfback.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Isaako revealed that the future teammates are roommates at this year's World Cup.

As Isaako was originally paired with Kalyn Ponga before his departure from the Kiwis camp, the winger has reflected on spending more time with Hughes during camp.

“It's been awesome,” Isaako said.

With Hughes already an established name at the Storm, the opportunity to learn from the Melbourne veteran has been pivotal as the pair look to develop their connection ahead of the 2027 season.

“I've been able to room with Jahrome Hughes this week, so I've been picking his brain, obviously, about pre-season with the Storm,” Isaako said.

As the prospect of playing alongside Hughes in Melbourne is an exciting one, their conversations have also given Isaako an early insight into the expectations at the Melbourne Storm.

Isaako admitted that he has heard plenty of stories about the intensity of the Storm's pre-season, with Hughes delivering a warning about what lies ahead.

“I heard pre-season is pretty tough there,” he said.

“I'll have to be on my game there.”

Despite the daunting process ahead of Isaako in Melbourne, the chance to build a relationship with Hughes has been a positive part of the Kiwis' campaign.

As new combinations take time to develop, the World Cup environment has provided the pair with a fantastic head start.

Isaako is confident that the time spent playing alongside Hughes and connecting off the field will translate into a powerful partnership when they reunite in Melbourne next season.

“It's been good being able to play with him and build a combination,” he said.

“Hopefully I get to play outside him next year, and I guess, you know, what better way than to start here at the Kiwis and build that combo here.”

As the World Cup progresses, the combination and understanding of Isaako and Hughes offers a very encouraging starting point ahead of their season in Melbourne for 2027.

For Isaako, there is no better way to prepare for life at his new club than learning directly from an established star whilst representing New Zealand together on the international stage.