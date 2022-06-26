Angus Crichton scored the final try of Game 2 in the 2022 State of Origin series, the last of six back-to-back try-scorers for the New South Wales Blues in a one-way traffic second half.

The Blues ran away with the game during the second half, having taken a 14 points to 12 lead into the halftime break over the Maroons, who took Game 1.

In a must-win game, the Blues couldn't crack the Maroons during the first eight minutes of the second half when Queensland second rower Felise Kaufusi remained in the sin bin, however, it was all one-way traffic once he came back onto the ground.

While Daniel Tupou, Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary (twice) scored tries during the half, it was Crichton who crossed in the 74th minute for what ultimately turned out to be the final try of the game.

The Sydney Roosters' second rower, who was recalled to the Origin side after being dropped for Game 1, was able to score untouched by the defence after the Blues found a numerical advantage to the left-hand side of the goalposts.

It followed a familiar trend of tries scored during the second half, with the Maroons ultimately struggling in defence as they tired without the ball in hand.

Crichton's return to the Origin arena was ultimately a strong one, running for 94 metres from eight carries to go with a line break, tackle break and 15 tackles.