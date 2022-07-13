A chaotic start to the State of Origin decider in Brisbane on Wednesday evening eventually saw Valentine Holmes score the first try of the contest for the Queensland Maroons in the 13th minute.

A high-intensity, high-paced and high-impact start saw three players taken off with head injury assessment and concussion protocols in the opening four minutes of the contest.

Cameron Murray was the first, and was ruled out of the game shortly afterwards, before Selwyn Cobbo and Lindsay Collins were both taken from the ground before being ruled out as well.

Queensland had both of the first two attacking opportunities in the contest, however, a cut out ball from Kalyn Ponga ended over the sideline on the first, before Jeremiah Nanai dropped a ball in an aerial battle leading up to a Josh Papalii seeming try.

A single New South Wales raid didn't bring anything, before the Maroons went back onto the attack.

Forcing a drop out, they used their time on the attack for Tom Dearden to take on the line, where he hit Valentine Holmes with a short ball. The North Queensland Cowboys' centre ran straight through a gap between Stephen Crichton and Daniel Tupou before straightening up to score just to the left-hand side of the uprights.