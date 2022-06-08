The first try of the 2022 State of Origin series has been scored, with Jack Wighton crossing for the NSW Blues in the 15th minute.

After a tense opening to the game, which saw a set for set style break out, it was the Blues' outside backs who would ultimately start to win the momentum for Brad Fittler's side.

With Brian To'o, Daniel Tupou and fullback James Tedesco all putting up big metre totals during the opening period of the game, only a kick which went too long from Nathan Cleary would welcome the Maroons back to the other end of the park for their opening attacking raid.

That would end with a Daly Cherry-Evans grubber going over the dead ball line though, handing the Blues a seven-tackle set of their own, however, in a tale of bombed opportunities, a kick across the park from Cleary saw Tupou out jump the Queensland defence, only to knock the ball on in the air.

Queensland then marched onto the attack, only for Tino Fa'asuamaleaui to drop a short ball from Daly Cherry-Evans just metres out from the tryline.

A Valentine Holmes error after a strong set from NSW would then lead the Blues back onto the attack, with a full set from 20 metres out. Only a desperate Xavier Coates knocking down a James Tedesco pass would prevent the first try, but hand the Blues a scrum ten metres out.

That would ultimately be enough to break the back of the Maroons' defence.

Off a Payne Haas run up the middle, a quick play the ball put the ball through the hands from Damien Cook at dummy half, on for Cleary and then Jarome Luai, who managed to get Jack Wighton with space on the edge.

The Canberra centre - who was questioned heavily over his starting role on the edge - managed to then steam roll Dane Gagai and Selwyn Cobbo, who were both retreating backwards in the line, with Wighton barging over for the opening try.