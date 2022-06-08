New South Wales Blues coach Brad Fittler has explained two late changes to the home side ahead of State of Origin Game 1.

Fittler swung a surprise in his final 17 an hour before kick-off, announcing that Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Liam Martin would come into the starting side at prop and second row respectively for Junior Paulo and Cameron Murray respectively.

Murray had been originally picked out of position on the edge in what is due to be just his second game back from shoulder surgery.

The South Sydney lock forward spent most of the off-season rehabilitating his shoulder after having a surgery. He then had another operation after Round 9.

Originally supposed to be ruled out of Origin 1, a fast recovery saw Murray return and play 61 minutes against the Wests Tigers in Round 12 before being selected in Fittler's side on the edge, with Penrith Panthers' star Isaah Yeo winning the race to winning number 13.

Fittler wasn't willing to expose Murray to the opening minutes of the game though.

"Well I thought Cam Murray coming back from an operation, it would be better for him to not start the game," Fittler said on Channel 9s Origin broadcast.

Fittler also said he wasn't sure of the way his forwards would run out when originally selected in position order last Monday.

The Parramatta teammates switching positions will allow Junior Paulo to come off the bench and create plenty of impact for New South Wales.

"I just like the balance of Reagan starting and Paulo coming off the bench a little bit later," Fittler added.

"When I picked the side, I wasn't confident about how we were going to run out.

"I felt that this was the best way."