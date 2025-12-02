According to the Cambridge Dictionary, the definition of overrated is: "If something or someone is overrated, that person or thing is considered to be better or more important than they really are."\n\nHence, this list is not necessarily looking at bad players, but rather, the players who just aren't as good as the rugby league community makes them out to be.\n\nIn a league where reputation can outweigh performance, it is always important to recognise players who might be getting a little more credit than they deserve.\n\nSo, here is the most overrated player at each NRL club.\nBrisbane Broncos\nIf this list were created before the NRL finals series, it would've been Reece Walsh.\n\nBut it seems relatively unfair to claim the most overrated player at the Broncos is the man who singlehandedly won them a premiership, even if most of the rugby league community still thinks so.\n\nRegardless, if it isn't Walsh, you'd have a tough time picking anyone else.\n\nHowever, Adam Reynolds does come to mind.\n\nWhile he is a great leader, Reynolds isn't as pivotal to the Broncos' success as some might think.\n\nIn the five games he missed through injury this year, the Broncos were undefeated.\n\nAlso, for halves, he ranks 11th for try assists, with only one more than Sam Walker, who played 13 fewer games this season.\nCanberra Raiders\nAnother club where it is hard to pick someone, although Sebastian Kris seems like a safe bet.\n\nThere is no denying that he is extremely skilful, a powerful runner of the ball and quality NRL centre.\n\nHowever, his reluctance to pass the ball instead of taking the line on is one of his many downfalls.\n\nFurthermore, compared to his fellow centre, Matthew Timoko, he is running for fewer metres per game and is the less effective defender.\nCanterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs\nLachlan Galvin is the obvious choice.\n\nPhil Gould touted him as the "best teenage footballer" he'd ever seen, an overexaggeration that will live long in the memory of the rugby league community.\n\nMany NRL, let alone Bulldogs fans, point to Galvin's mid-season arrival as the start of their season unravelling, and for good reason.\n\nBefore his signing, the Bulldogs had won nine games and lost two, averaging 25 points a game.\n\nAfter that, they only won six games from their next fourteen, and in matches where Galvin played the full 80 minutes, they averaged only 21 points a game.\n\nNot to mention, he registered a mere five try assists for the Bulldogs and visibly failed to lead the side's attack after his arrival.\nCronulla Sharks\nUnfortunately for Nicho Hynes, the critics are right, he goes missing in big games.\n\nThe issue is, against weaker opposition, Hynes looks like the gold standard, the best in the game.\n\nBut against formidable opponents, he's usually nullified, and the stats don't lie.\n\nOf his 21 try assists this season, only six came against teams that finished in the top eight.\n\nComparatively, Braydon Trindall, who plays in the halves with Hynes, registered 10 of 19 try assists against top-eight opposition.\n\nNot to mention, in defence, Hynes made the highest number of ineffective tackles for any half in the game, allowing the opposition to offload 46 times.\nGold Coast Titans\nPrior to his departure, David Fifita would've been a lock.\n\nHowever, the title now falls to the unfortunate Jayden Campbell.\n\nAt 25 years old, it's hard to continue giving him the benefit of the doubt as a promising young player.\n\nAfter featuring all year at halfback, Campbell registered only nine try assists and eight forced dropouts.\n\nWhile there is no doubt that Campbell's speed and x-factor make him a joy to watch, he has still yet to cement himself as a star player like others his age.\n\nThe Perth Bears clearly disagreed, reportedly offering him a $6 million contract.\n\nBut that amount of money for Campbell was ridiculous, proving that some hold in him in higher regard than they should.\nManly Sea Eagles\nBoy, Jason Saab is quick, but that's about it.\n\nUnfortunately for Manly Sea Eagles fans, Saab is a shell of the player who scored 26 tries in 27 games in his first season with the club.\n\nHis try-scoring record this year?\n\n10 tries in 20 games.\n\nSo, despite his speed, he is now struggling to cross the line.\n\nNot to mention, both his line breaks and average run metres are down from last season, highlighting he might not be as good a rugby league player as first thought.\nMelbourne Storm\nIt is almost impossible to pick a player from the Melbourne Storm because Craig Bellamy always gets the best out of his players.\n\nEven the man most would choose, Stefano Utoikamanu, has enjoyed a successful season at his new club.\n\nBut someone must be picked, and Trent Loiero is that pick.\n\nThe Storm's new enforcer seems to have taken too many pages out of previous enforcer Nelson Asofa-Solomona's book.\n\nAlso, Loiero is extremely ill-disciplined, leading the league in ruck infringements, plus, he rarely runs for over 100 metres a game.\nNew Zealand Warriors\nYou could make a case for Kurt Capewell, but the issue is, everyone already knows he's not that good.\n\nSo, to meet the definition of overrated, James Fisher-Harris fits the mould.\n\nBy all means, as a leader, Fisher-Harris is perfectly rated, but as a prop, he isn't all that.\n\nHe averaged 114 metres per game this season, which was less than not only Mitchell Barnett, but also Jackson Ford, a traditional second rower who filled in at prop at the back end of the year.\n\nFive offloads from nineteen games is also concerning for the New Zealand international.\n\nFor a player with such high expectations after his move from Penrith, he hasn't lived up to them.\nNewcastle Knights\nMany rugby league fans would claim Kalyn Ponga is the most overrated player at the Newcastle Knights.\n\nBut there's a new kid on the block, and his name is Dylan Brown.\n\nAdmittedly, when Brown is on, he's on.\n\nHowever, his inconsistent form does not warrant the plaudits, let alone a $13 million contract.\n\nSure, his form for New Zealand was good, but at the end of the day, he is not even in the conversation of the best halves in the competition, so he shouldn't be paid like it.\nNorth Queensland Cowboys\nReuben Cotter goes under the radar in terms of being overrated.\n\nEarning $750,000 a season, Cotter is failing living up to his valuation and appears a shell of the player who won the Wally Lewis Medal for the 2023 State of Origin series.\n\nCotter's average of 92 metres per game is significantly lower than both his representative and club-level counterparts.\n\nCoupled with a mere two offloads all season, you get the picture.\nParramatta Eels\nWith both Dylan Brown and Zac Lomax departing the club, it makes this much more difficult.\n\nAlthough J'maine Hopgood can't go unnoticed.\n\nTo his credit, defensively, he is quite strong and hard to get past in the Eels middle.\n\nHowever, Hopgood plays for less than 50 minutes per game on average and mustered only 78 metres per game this season.\n\nCompared to other locks in the game, these numbers are quite low and while he is praised for his defensive efforts, the effort isn't reciprocated in attack.\nPenrith Panthers\nLiam Martin leaves everything on the field, he is a true warrior and should be rated highly for that.\n\nHowever, as a rugby league player, he isn't as great as some make him out to be.\n\nMartin averaged only 80 metres per game this season, the lowest of his career.\n\nOnly five offloads all season, also the lowest of his career.\n\nPlus, he was silenced in State of Origin after trying to reignite his rivalry with Cameron Munster.\nSouth Sydney Rabbitohs\nIt's cliché, but Latrell Mitchell is so overrated.\n\nThere is an argument that because everyone knows he is overrated, does that make him more properly rated?\n\nMaybe so.\n\nRegardless, on his day, Mitchell can be one of the best in the league, however, that rarely occurs.\n\nThe inconsistency in Mitchell's game and his stubbornness to play fullback are his downfalls.\n\nWell, that and his ill-discipline, laziness and so forth.\nSt George Illawarra Dragons\nThere are quite a few names at the Dragons that could make this list, such as Damien Cook or Valentine Holmes\n\nBut Luciano Leilua takes the cake.\n\nHis $775,000 a season deal makes him arguably one of the most overpaid players in the NRL.\n\nIn fairness, he has some flashy passes in his arsenal and great hands for a player his size, but Leilua has an issue with effort.\n\nIf things are going his way early on, he'll continue to work hard.\n\nIf things aren't going his way, he seems to stop trying, and for $775,000 a season, he needs to be doing better.\nSydney Roosters\nThere is no denying Mark Nawaqanitawase is a try-scoring freak with a natural knack for finding the line.\n\nBut overall, 'Marky Mark' isn't a complete rugby league player.\n\nHis game is littered with errors, finishing the season third for total errors and handling errors.\n\nFurthermore, in defence, he makes some pretty novice reads.\n\nIt is important to remember, though, this was Nawaqanitawase's rookie season, even if the NRL disagrees.\n\nSo, there shouldn't be expectations he is the complete package, but with some calling him so, it means he is overrated.\nThe Dolphins\nIt wasn't too long ago that Selwyn Cobbo was asking for $1 million a season and there is no denying he is a powerful runner of the ball with stacks of raw talent.\n\nBut his lack of effort, especially in defence, coupled with inconsistent performances, means he is far off his self-evaluation.\n\nSince 2023, his tackle efficiency has declined as well as his total line breaks.\n\nA fresh start is imminent at The Dolphins where the 23-year-old will need to improve if he wants to find himself a deal beyond 2026.\nWests Tigers\nJarome Luai is the most perfectly rated player regarding team culture.\n\nThe energy and vibe he has brought to the Tigers is unmatched and can mask the fact that, as a footballer, Luai is quite overrated.\n\nAs a second option, a role he played for so many years at the Panthers, Luai is quite good.\n\nHowever, he isn't the first option half that can lead a team.\n\nHis numbers have declined since his move to the Tigers, and he is not living up to his $1.2 million price tag.\n\nThere is time to turn that around, but for now, it appears Luai is not as good as the Tigers or many in the rugby league community think.