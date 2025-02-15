The 2025 NRL season is less than a month away and every team has players that will be branded with more expectations than others.
Ahead of the season's opening match in Las Vegas, Zero Tackle examines which players enter the 2025 NRL season with the heaviest expectations.
3. Adam Reynolds (Brisbane Broncos)
The veteran halfback will be crucial in Brisbane's premiership push. Reynolds had an injury-interrupted 2024 season.
This saw the Broncos struggle for consistency in his absence.
With another preseason under his belt at Red Hill, Reynolds will be hoping to stay fit as the key to Brisbane's hopes of a finals run in 2025.