Fresh off the third instalment of NRL Las Vegas, Ryan Hoffman and Chad Townsend discuss the pros and cons of the league's boldest venture, and where the game could be heading next internationally.
With the weekend also giving fans the first look at some of the NRL's newest rule changes, the boys also give their take on what worked, and what may need fixing.
Episode Rundown:
00:00 Welcome to the Boardroom
01:02 Las Vegas 2026: A Bold Experiment
05:10 Shifting Goals: From American Fans to Travel Destination
10:12 Exploring New Markets: Dubai and Beyond
13:06 The Importance of English Rugby League
14:03 Team Performances: Knights vs. Cowboys
20:24 Refereeing Decisions and Captain's Challenges
24:11 Rule Changes and Their Impact
27:21 Bench Expansion: Pros and Cons
30:34 Trainer Rules and Coaching Dynamics
36:42 Tackle Count Restart and Game Flow
Hosted by NRL premiership players Ryan Hoffman and Chad Townsend, The Boardroom NRL Podcast takes a wide lens look at the state of rugby league, delivering big picture, no nonsense views on the NRL.
