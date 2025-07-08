Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series will see the shield go on the line in a winner takes all clash between the New South Wales Blues and Queensland Maroons in Sydney.

The game is the first decider to be played in Sydney since 2019, and is scheduled to kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday, July 9 at Homebush's Accor Stadium.

As was the case in both of the opening two games of this year's series the NRL will again not strictly kick-off at the advertised time, and the actual first whistle and kick of the ball could be some minutes later than that, pending on when the teams come onto the field, and how long the Welcome to Country and National Anthem take to perform.

In both of the first two games, kick-off was later than 8:05pm (AEST), but earlier than 8:15pm (AEST), providing what looks to be a ten-minute window for the NRL to get the game going.

Pre-game entertainment will commence at 7:30pm (AEST), with the teams scheduled to enter the ground at 8pm (AEST) ahead of kick-off.

What time is State of Origin Game 2 expected to end?

Game 2 is expected to end shortly before 10pm (AEST), but that time is subject to change, pending on the number of stoppages in the game, the actual kick-off time, and whether any golden point extra time is required to decide the winners.

A series presentation will be held following fulltime.

How long is halftime in State of Origin Game 2?

The halftime interval is scheduled to run for 15 minutes from the siren to kick-off in Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

It's anticipated that the halftime break will commence at around 8:50pm (AEST), but this is subject to change pending on the actual kick-off time and number of stoppages required during the first half.