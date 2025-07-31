The NRL's Las Vegas extravaganza will be in its third year in 2026 and is set for a huge spike in interest.\r\n\r\nIt is being billed as the biggest so far, with the league now preparing a fifth Qantas Dreamliner 707 aeroplane to carry fans directly to Vegas as a result.\r\n\r\nThe Daily Telegraph reports there's every chance there could be a sixth charter too, which is a major uptick from the two flights that flew to Vegas in 2025.\r\n\r\n"Demand has been so high, it's been unbelievable. The interest in Vegas is growing and growing," NRL general manager of US expansion John Vellis told The Daily Telegraph.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_219405" align="alignnone" width="2560"] LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 01: A general view shows the round one NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the New Zealand Warriors at Allegiant Stadium on March 01, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Warriors 30-8. (Photo by Ethan Miller\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nFour 236-seated flights have already been sold out ahead of the event, double the amount of charters sold for the first two years of NRL in Vegas.\r\n\r\n"For the first two years, we had two charters. This year we have gone up to four, and we are now going to launch a fifth charter. These flights are specifically for our event,\u201d Vellis admitted.\r\n\r\nThe event will feature a plethora of matches, including Canterbury Bulldogs vs St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights vs North Queensland Cowboys.