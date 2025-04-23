The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed the re-signing of fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad through to the end of 2027.

The 29-year-old was due to be off-contract at the end of this season, and has been able to negotiate with rival clubs - whether in Australia or England - since November 1.

He has been widely linked to a move to the English Super League in recent times, with a number of clubs believed to be interested in his services.

That has ultimately fallen flat though, with the star fullback instead opting to add two years to his time in Auckland.

“We're thrilled Charnze has extended his time with us,” the club's head of recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden said in a statement confirming the signing.

“He attracted interest from a lot of other clubs but has thankfully decided to stay here.

“He's important to us on so many levels, not least what he brings on the field but also with his leadership, attitude, guidance and contribution off the field.”

The fullback debuted with the Warriors back in 2017, playing the first seven games of his career with the club across two seasons before moving to the Canberra Raiders where he became a breakout star, playing in a team that made the 2019 grand final.

His form dropped off in lime green though and he would shift back to the Warriors ahead of 2023 where he has played another 45 games with the club, taking his NRL tally to 118.

The 29-year-old has played ten Tests for New Zealand and three for the Cook Islands, and will be in the mix to win a jersey for this year's Pacific Championships if his form is in the right place.

His second stint at the Warriors has been mixed with injuries hampering his progress at times, although he was one of the club's key players during their run to the 2023 preliminary finals in what was Andrew Webster's first season in charge.

“Keeping Charnze means so much to us,” Webster said of his fullback.

“He plays such a huge part at our club and we didn't want him going anywhere else.

“The energy he brings every training session, every game and around the club is unbelievable. He's all heart and soul and we love him.”