NRL Rd 3 - Tigers v Sharks
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 23: Lachlan Galvin of the Tigers embraces with his teammate after winning the round three NRL match between Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks at Leichhardt Oval, on March 23, 2024, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)

The star of the Wests Tigers' victory over the Parramatta Eels on Easter Monday, Lachlan Galvin, has accepted a two-game suspension.

Sent to the sin-bin in the contest following a hip-drop tackle on Kelma Tuilagi, the five-eighth has been charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC) with a Grade 3 Dangerous Contact charge.

Galvin will only miss two matches if he accepts an early guilty plea but faces a three-game suspension if he fights the charge and is found guilty at the judiciary.

The Wests Tigers confirmed on Tuesday that he has taken an early guilty plea.

"I don't think Lachie's was as bad as that," said Tigers coach Benji Marshall after Monday's game.

"But I didn't see it closely enough."

Galvin will return in Round 7 against the Penrith Panthers and miss the next two games against The Dolphins (Round 5) and St George Illawarra Dragons (Round 6).

His absence will likely see Jayden Sullivan take his spot in the halves, but the club may also decide to select Latu Fainu.

Fainu has spent the last two weeks in the NSW Cup but is still recovering from injury - in both games, he has only spent 40 minutes on the field.

NRL Pre-Season Challenge Rd 2 - Dragons v Tigers
MUDGEE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 24: Jayden Sullivan of the Wests Tigers looks to pass during the NRL Pre-season challenge match between St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers at Glen Willow Sporting Complex on February 24, 2024 in Mudgee, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)