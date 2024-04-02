The star of the Wests Tigers' victory over the Parramatta Eels on Easter Monday, Lachlan Galvin, has accepted a two-game suspension.

Sent to the sin-bin in the contest following a hip-drop tackle on Kelma Tuilagi, the five-eighth has been charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC) with a Grade 3 Dangerous Contact charge.

Galvin will only miss two matches if he accepts an early guilty plea but faces a three-game suspension if he fights the charge and is found guilty at the judiciary.

The Wests Tigers confirmed on Tuesday that he has taken an early guilty plea.

"I don't think Lachie's was as bad as that," said Tigers coach Benji Marshall after Monday's game.

"But I didn't see it closely enough."

Galvin will return in Round 7 against the Penrith Panthers and miss the next two games against The Dolphins (Round 5) and St George Illawarra Dragons (Round 6).

His absence will likely see Jayden Sullivan take his spot in the halves, but the club may also decide to select Latu Fainu.

Fainu has spent the last two weeks in the NSW Cup but is still recovering from injury - in both games, he has only spent 40 minutes on the field.