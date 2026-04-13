The Wests Tigers will welcome four-time premiership-winning half Jarome Luai back from injury, as he has declared himself ready to return from an MCL injury this weekend.

They will host the Brisbane Broncos in Campbelltown, which is set to be a blockbuster clash with the Tigers flying high to start the 2026 campaign.

Luai will come back into the side bristling with confidence after their recent run of form, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting that he is nearing a return from his knee injury.

“I thought I was going to be back next week last week,” Luai told the publication.

“But I'm full training and doing contact and everything. Hopefully, there's still a spot there for me.

“I feel sweet and ready to go, and I can't wait to get back out there. It's been like a mini pre-season for myself. I feel fit and strong. Hopefully, we can pick up where we left off.

Jock Madden stepping up and stepping in, he's done exactly what the team has needed him to do. He prepares well and comes into every game with a clear mind, clear focus, and nails his role.

“Everyone's spot is not solidified, that's the culture [we're building], that's what you want at the club. It's very healthy for the club. And that's me included.” The Tigers have won the past three games without Luai and have seemed to go up another gear in his absence, led by Madden and Adam Doueihi Tigers coach Benji Marshall confirmed Luai is nearing a return, although whether he will break Madden and Doueihi's halves combination is unknown. “I think he'll be right (for the Broncos clash), he'll have a fitness test later in the week,” Marshall said. “You can find out on Tuesday,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald on whether Madden will keep his position in the side. It is a great selection headache for Marshall to be having and begs whether you break the current winning dynamic of the roster to include your superstar into the side. It will be interesting to see if the newly introduced six-man bench plays a role for Luai on the weekend, or does his hefty price tag mean he must be propelled back into the starting lineup?

With Doueihi finding elite stability in the halfback role and becoming one of the best performers each week for the Tigers, expect to see Luai come out with a point to prove and showcase a convincing performance for a packed South-West Sydney crowd.