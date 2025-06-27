The Wests Tigers have suffered a massive injury blow ahead of their match against the Manly Sea Eagles on a Friday night, with a star joining Jahream Bula on the sidelines.

According to foxsports.com.au, Jarome Luai has been ruled out of the blockbuster match at 4 Pines Park due to an infection and is also in doubt to play for the NSW Blues for Game 3 of the 2025 State of Origin series.

The injury to Luai will see co-captain Apisai Koroisau move from dummy-half into the halves to accompany Latu Fainu. At the same time, Tallyn Da Silva will start in the hooker role in what is set to be his final match in Wests Tigers colours.

It is understood that the Tigers star spent Thursday evening in hospital and his return timeline is unknown at this stage.

MORE TO COME...