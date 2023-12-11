The Wests Tigers have announced the signing of Super Rugby star Solomon Alaimalo for the 2024 NRL season.

Arriving in Sydney on Sunday evening, the Auckland-born speedster competed in his first training for the Wests Tigers on Monday and will join the club's Top 30 roster.

A mainstay for New Zealand's Super Rugby clubs, Alaimalo played for the Chiefs and Highlanders before taking a break from the sport in 2021.

He then returned to the rugby union field for the Waikato Chiefs and more recently, Canterbury, who compete in New Zealand's National Provincial Championship.

"He is a very explosive athlete with great speed, power, and agility."

“He will also add leadership and experience to our group, and he is a man of great character.”

Embed from Getty Images

Compared to the same mould of former Dally M medallist Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Alaimalo would become the second Super Rugby player the Tigers have recruited in recent years.

Before making his NRL debut this year, the recently departed outside back Triston Reilly was a member of the NSW Waratahs.

As of the beginning of October, his rugby union professional career has consisted of 105 games and 190 points - 95 of those points being for the Chiefs.

"It's been a really nice welcome from everyone here at Wests Tigers from the moment I touched down last night," Solomon Alaimalo said.

“This place [the Zurich Centre] is amazing and I can't wait to settle in and get stuck into pre-season training.

“There are a lot of guys in the squad who are from back home, including Benji, so that probably will make it even easier for me to adjust to my new home here at Wests Tigers.”