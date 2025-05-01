Resigned to losing Lachlan Galvin at the end of 2026, Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson has confirmed that the club have signed players from rival teams as they begin to prepare for next season.

Since taking over from Justin Pascoe and Lee Hagipantelis, Richardson has been incredible in attempting to rebuild the club's roster after three consecutive wooden spoons in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Already bringing in Jack Bird, Jeral Skelton, Royce Hunt, Sunia Turuva and Terrell May into the club, Richardson is set to announce the club's newest signings in the coming weeks.

Speaking on James Graham's The Bye Round, the Tigers CEO confirmed that over the next two to three weeks, the club will announce new signings who are currently outside the club's roster.

At the time of publication, the club have eight spots left on their Top 30 roster for next season (Tony Sukkar has an option in his contract).

"We've got money and we've got an idea of what exactly what we need to make the team stronger," Richardson said.

"We're in the marketplace and we'll make announcements over the next two or three weeks about the players we've signed or otherwise which will be exciting for the club."

Wests Tigers 2026 Best 17 and Squad

1. Jahream Bula

2. Jeral Skelton

3. Heamasi Makasini

4. Starford To'a

5. Sunia Turuva

6. Lachlan Galvin

7. Jarome Luai

8. Fonua Pole

9. Apisai Koroisau

10. Terrell May

11. Alex Seyfarth

12. Samuela Fainu

13. Alex Twal

Interchange

14. Tallyn Da Silva

15. Sione Fainu

16. Royce Hunt

17. Jack Bird

Rest of squad

18. Jayden Sullivan

19. Kit Laulilii

20. Solomone Saukuru

21. Luke Laulilii

22. Latu Fainu

23. No player signed.

24. No player signed.

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Roster spots open: 8

2026 development list

1. Lachlan Broederlow

2. Christian Taupau-Moors

3. Jared Haywood