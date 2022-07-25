Wests Tigers reportedly consider legal action as NRL responds after dramatic loss

The Wests Tigers have claimed they will ‘explore all options’ following the dramatic final minutes of their encounter with North Queensland Cowboys and Queensland Country Bank Stadium yesterday afternoon.

The Tigers had victory snatched from their grasp as on-field referee Chris Butler awarded a controversial captain’s challenge after the siren and Ashley Klein ruled a contentious penalty for an off-the-ball escort by Tigers outside back Asu Kepaoa on Kyle Feldt.

Debate has raged in the aftermath about the rules surrounding a captain’s challenge at the end of a contest and whether or not Kepaoa was running an escort, but the Sydney Morning Herald has reported Tigers officials will consider legal options after they were robbed of two competition points that would have lifted them from the foot of the table.

The Tigers were last night in the process of determining whether they had grounds for an appeal that could force the NRL to overturn the result and give them the two competition points, stripping the Cowboys at the same time.

Just watched the dying moments of the Townsville game again. I am speechless. I am without speech. — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) July 24, 2022

They’re also questioning why the Cowboys were allowed to challenge a decision when there wasn’t a stoppage in play.

The club confirmed on Monday morning they have lodged an official complaint to the NRL in a statement.

CEO Justin Pascoe confirmed the club believe the officials got the call wrong.

“We believe the officials got it wrong, plain and simple,” Pascoe said.

"That decision has cost us victory and we want answers.

“Our players worked their backsides off all night to celebrate Jimmy’s 300th game, and they are to be applauded for their efforts.

“I know officials also work hard to get it right, but this in our opinion was just so wrong.

“I have spoken to a number of very experienced players, former players, media commentators, and our own coaching staff, and everyone agrees it was the wrong call.

“I’m not here to bash officials, I know they are doing their best, but the Bunker is there to avoid ‘howlers’.

“We would like an explanation from the NRL, and our members and fans deserve that.”

But the NRL has already come out on the front foot with respect to the second matter, replying that the captain’s challenge is permissible in these circumstances, saying ‘although the referee had blown his whistle to stop the game after the last tackle was completed and time had expired, he had not yet called full-time.’

The NRL response continued, saying ‘the whole concept of the captain’s challenge is to make sure any decision by the referee that stops the game can be reviewed. To not do so would effectively deny a team the right to have an error corrected on the last play of the game just because time had expired.’

NRL spokesperson on Tigers debacle “The captain’s challenge was permissible in these circumstances ... Although the referee had blown his whistle to stop the game after the last tackle was completed as time had expired, he had not yet called full-time." — Michael Chammas (@MichaelChammas) July 24, 2022

While the league seem well-versed in the rules, it’s clear from the subsequent outrage and confusion that not enough is being done to ensure players and coaches, let alone the media and the public, are as aware of the finer points.

All eyes now turn to this afternoon's weekly briefing from NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley, with the Tigers likely to make a response in the hours following his report from the weekend’s action.