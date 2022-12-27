Wests Tiger recruit David Klemmer has opened up on his arrival at his new club, revealing that he is heading into 2023 confident the club can turn things around.

Klemmer arrived at the club after four years at Newcastle, signing a three-year deal with the Wests Tigers after being released from the final year of his contract at the Knights.

The 29-year-old brings vital experience to the Tigers, who finished the 2022 season on the bottom of the ladder with just four wins. Despite the tough season, the 194 gamer is content with his decision to join the young squad.

Speaking on the Ask The Boss podcast, Klemmer said that he saw "potential" upon his move to the Tigers, excited to work under Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall.

"Clubs have different cultures and I just wanted to make sure I came down here and brought a good standard to the group," Klemmer told Ask the Boss.

"It's been eye-opening seeing how this club operates and the vision Benji [Marshall] and Sheensy [Tim Sheens] have brought to the squad so far, it's a breath of fresh air for myself.

"I know the Tigers didn't have a good year last year, Knights didn't have a good year either. But the way [we] played against the top eight and top four teams last year was really appealing.

"And the way Benji and Sheensy want to play footy, it's going to suit this team a lot. We've just got to make sure we've got the calibre on the field and do it for a whole year not just a couple of weeks.

"I see a lot of potential. As soon as I made the decision, I was pretty content with it and pretty happy. I made the right one."

Klemmer has previously been involved with Sheens, having made his international debut while Sheens was head coach of the Australian national team.

Having already spent ten years playing in the NRL since his debut for Canterbury in 2013, Klemmer is looking forward to being a "role model" for his young Tiger teammates.

"How I go about my business in and around training and off the field and making sure I'm doing the right things [is how I want to be judged]," Klemmer said.

"I just want to help the boys coming through and make sure I'm a good role model for them. A lot of them are between just starting and only a couple years of experience so if they do take anything from what I do, I'll be stoked.

"They've been trying to make it since they were little fellas as well so if I can help them in any way I'll be stoked."