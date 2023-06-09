The Wests Tigers have provided an update on both Apisai Koroisau and Luke Brooks after the two left the field with injuries against the Titans.

After suffering a fractured jaw on Thursday night, Koroisau has undergone surgery for the injury. Korisau was injured after attempting to make a tackle on Titans forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.

The injury will see the Tigers skipper out for approximately six weeks, meaning he will miss the remaining two games of State of Origin.

Tigers halfback Luke Brooks is also expected to face an extended period on the sidelines. The club confirmed he had suffered a hamstring injury after leaving the field and not returning.

Brooks flew back to Sydney on an earlier flight to undergo scans. The scans revealed he had endured a grade two hamstring strain and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

The Wests Tigers will take on the Melbourne Storm next week at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Friday night.