The Wests Tigers have announced that one of their outside backs has earned a contract upgrade that will see them promoted to the Top 30 roster, effective immediately.

Revealing to Zero Tackle that it was his dream to secure a Top 30 deal, it has now become a reality for outside back Solomona Faataape after the club confirmed he has been upgraded from a development contract to the Top 30 roster for the rest of the season.

Signing with the Tigers last season after three years with the Brisbane Tigers in the QLD Cup, he has made 19 first-grade appearances to date and most recently featured in last week's match against the New Zealand Warriors at Campbelltown Stadium.

A huge South Sydney Rabbitohs fan growing up, Faataape idolised the likes of Greg Inglis and Mark Gasnier and would regularly try to emulate their side-steps while walking down the road.

Last year, speaking to Zero Tackle, he admitted he is still learning each day, and revealed he never wants to get used to the feeling of playing at the NRL level.

"It's surreal, man. I never want to get used to the feeling," he told Zero Tackle.

"It's super fast, super tough and you got to do your job 'cause we expect to win and like Benji said if you're not getting wins, then he's going to change the players so he puts that ownership back on us to make sure we perform."