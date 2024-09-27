The Wests Tigers have lost one of the most talented prospects in either rugby league or rugby union to a rival NRL team.

A 17-year-old teenage sensation, Onitoni Largi is a former captain of the Junior Wallabies team and U16s NSW Blues representative in the 13-man code, with the Scott College student regarded as one of the best young talents.

A key figure in the Western Suburbs Magpies' run to the Harold Matthews Cup Grand Final, Large was unfortunately ruled out of the backend of the competition due to injury but helped guide them to the Grand Final alongside Alex Isdale.

Despite only recently making his debut in the Jersey Flegg Cup and yet to play in either the NRL or NSW Cup, Large was seen training with the Wests Tigers NRL squad in the final weeks of the 2024 NRL season.

However, he will be at the Tigers no more, with Manly Sea Eagles boss Tony Mestov confirming to News Corp that Large has signed a long-term contract with the club and is set to be Luke Brooks' successor in the No.6 jumper once he decides to retire.

“We identified him as a potential superstar,” Mestov said.

"He has genuine speed and is an exciting player. We don't want to put pressure on him but he will add to what we want to do as a spine for the future.”

“The future looks bright with the spine that we've signed.

"Lehi is already playing first grade and the other three will go into our system and hopefully go through the top grade. The future looks bright with the spine that we've signed.”

His arrival coincides with the signing of Joey Walsh, the U18s Wallabies skipper, on a three-year contract. Walsh has been signed to succeed Daly Cherry-Evans.

The decision to move to the Sea Eagles comes after a dozen teams showed an interest in Large's signature.

It is understood that he originally inked a five-year deal with the Tigers under Tim Sheens, but the arrivals of Jarome Luai, Latu Fainu and Jayden Sullivan over the past couple of seasons clouded his future in the club's halves - five-eighth Lachlan Galvin is also signed and has emerged as the number one option.

Although his younger brother Ashton Large remains at the club, Onitoni's move to the Sea Eagles makes him yet another player to switch from Concord to the Northern Beaches.

The list of players on Manly's roster who have previously played for the Tigers in recent years includes Aitasi James, Luke Brooks, Nathan Brown, Oliver Lawry, Josh Aloiai, Taniela Paseka, Jake Simpkin, Tommy Talau, Brandon Wakeham and Aaron Woods, among others.

"He's not afraid of anything," Wests Tigers skipper Apisai Koroisau said of Large earlier this season.

"(Even when it's) bigger bodies, he's getting his body in front, body on the line, and he's actually doing really well in terms of the way he carries himself.

"I think he's got a really big future ahead of him."