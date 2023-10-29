The Wests Tigers are reportedly aiming to poach cross-code star Solomon Alaimalo after the flyer met with head coach Benji Marshall.

A mainstay for New Zealand's Super Rugby clubs, Alaimalo played for the Chiefs and Highlanders before taking a break from the sport in 2021 to deal with depression and anxiety.

He has since returned to the rugby union field for the Chiefs and played in their Round 1 game of the Super Rugby season before playing the rest of the season for Canterbury - a team that competes in New Zealand's provincial competition.

Eyeing a move to the NRL, News Corp has reported that the 27-year-old is receiving interest from the Wests Tigers and the two parties have already had discussions with one another.

Compared to the same mould of former Dally M medallist Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Alaimalo would become the second Super Rugby player the Tigers have recruited in recent years.

Before joining the club's Top 30 roster and making his NRL debut this year, outside back Triston Reilly was a member of the NSW Waratahs.

As of the beginning of October, his rugby union professional career has consisted of 105 games and 190 points - 95 of those points being for the Chiefs.

"He's got a good mix of speed, step and power," Alaimalo's manager Gavin Orr told Wide World of Sports last month.

"The guy has everything it takes to be a real success in the NRL."