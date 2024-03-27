While the Wests Tigers are still celebrating their victory over the Cronulla Sharks, the club could be set to lose yet another promising junior.

After his brother Cooper Clarke exited the team last year to join the Melbourne Storm, Zakauri Clarke could join him in leaving the club.

Off-contract at the end of the season, The Daily Telegraph reports that several rival NRL clubs are chasing his signature and are interested in his services.

The club's highest point-scorer in the SG Ball Cup last year, the 20-year-old Clarke played in the forwards last year as either a lock, second-rower or prop.

However, he has transitioned into the halves this season for the club's Jersey Flegg Cup team. Having mainly played off the interchange bench this year, he was called up to the starting five-eighth role last week against the Cronulla Sharks - replacing Iverson Matai.

During the game, he finished with 14 points, scoring one try to go with his five goals as the Tigers won 38-18.