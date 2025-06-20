Initially set to hit the open market on November 1, Wests Tigers hooker Tallyn Da Silva has reportedly been granted permission to speak with rival teams, effective immediately, as his time at the club appears to be coming to a close.

One of the best young players in rugby league, Da Silva is set to become one of the most sought-after players in the coming months, as it is becoming increasingly likely that his future will not be at the Wests Tigers.

Although he would love to stay at the club, the Tigers are currently negotiating a contract extension with skipper Apisai Koroisau, meaning he will hold the starting hooker role for the foreseeable future, and Da Silva will be limited to coming off the interchange bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Daily Telegraph, Da Silva has been granted permission to negotiate with rival teams, effective immediately, by the Wests Tigers, despite still being contracted until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

It is understood that the Newcastle Knights had shown an interest in him over the last 72 hours on a potential loan move for the remainder of the season, and there was even talk of a potential swap deal involving Kai Pearce-Paul, per the publication.

The Wide World of Sports has previously stated that the Parramatta Eels, who recently missed out on securing the services of Da Silva's good friend and former schoolmate, Lachlan Galvin, were also interested in his services, despite them having Ryley Smith in the No.9 jersey, who has had a great rookie campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The North Queensland Cowboys are another club that has inquired about his future as they look to fill the void in the dummy-half position left there by Reece Robson, who will join the Sydney Roosters from next season onwards, per The Sydney Morning Herald.