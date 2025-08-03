Weeks after signing a new contract with the Wests Tigers for the 2026 season, Charlie Murray has reportedly been made available and offered to multiple teams, casting doubt over his future.

One of the feel-good stories of the season at the Wests Tigers, Murray made his NRL debut just under two months ago after being brought down to Sydney at the beginning of the year on a train-and-trial contract.

A finance broker away from the field, the young utility forward has made two appearances in first grade this season and has been a solid performer in the NSW Cup for the Western Suburbs Magpies.

This saw him recently awarded a contract extension for the 2026 season and elevated to the club's development list.

However, reports have emerged from All Out Rugby League that Murray has become the latest NRL player to be offered to clubs in the Super League as the competition has extended the number of international quota players from seven to ten.

Previously spending time in the Gold Coast Titans and Melbourne Storm systems, the 23-year-old admitted ahead of his debut in June that he nearly gave away the sport before being handed a lifeline by the Tigers.

"I think I played in nearly 70 (QLD and NSW) Cup games, so when those numbers start to add up, you think it might have got away," Murray said recently about how close he came to giving up on his NRL dream.

"Last year I was scratching my head a bit, but then I got given this opportunity at the end of the year, and I've just taken it with both hands.

"I was going to stay in Queensland, but then this came, and I just thought, one more opportunity, I'll have one last crack,

"I've been in Sydney, Gold Coast, Melbourne, so you've got to get your stuff together and start thinking about jobs and careers.

"So I'm like, 'Oh, one more crack, I'm 23, I'm not too old,' but then you want to get started with your life."