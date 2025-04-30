After making his NRL debut last season for the Wests Tigers, forward Tim Johannssen has departed the club and signed with a new NRL team, effective immediately.

Initially on a train and trial contract with the Tigers this season, Johannssen has made the move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs and featured in his first match for the club over the weekend in the NSW Cup competition.

At this stage, it is unclear if any NRL components are involved in his new deal.

The decision to exit his former club comes as a surprise as many expected him to add to his one first-grade appearance and was even signed until the end of the 2026 season (he had an option in his contract for next year).

Finishing second in the 'Bronco Run' during the pre-season behind Lachlan Galvin, his appearance was one of the feel-good stories of the 2024 NRL season after he began the year in the Sydney Shield - fourth-grade competition - before progressing through the ranks into the Ron Massey Cup, NSW Cup and later the NRL.

Starting his career in the Newcastle Knights pathways system, he proved in limited minutes on his debut that he has all the makings of a regular spot on the NRL field as a forward.

His younger brother, Noah Johannssen, remains in the Wests Tigers system.