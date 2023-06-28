Following the departure of Luke Brooks for next season, the Wests Tigers are on the hunt for a new halfback.

Previously expressing interest in Manly Sea Eagles youngster Latu Fainu, Catalans Dragons veteran Mitchell Pearce and NSW Blues star Mitchell Moses, the club has now set their sights on Braydon Trindall.

Joining the Cronulla Sharks in 2018, the future looked bright for Trindall, who debuted for the club two seasons later.

The primary halfback for the backend of the 2021 season, he was unfortunately overtaken by Nicho Hynes the following year, which saw his minutes decrease as he moved to the interchange bench.

The Wests Tigers have already expressed interest in the 23-year-old, per the Sydney Morning Herald, and the race to sign him could pick up given Luke Brooks will depart the club at the end of the season.

While he isn't off-contract until the end of 2025, the Sharks are likely to offer him a release considering he won't overtake Hynes in the No.7 jersey.

Plus, the re-signing of Daniel Atkinson means he could easily enter the team if injuries occur to Hynes or Matt Moylan.