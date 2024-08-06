The Wests Tigers have confirmed that they will no longer contest the grading of Justin Olam's charge at the judiciary after some shocking news has come to light.

Deciding not to challenge the decision handed down by the Match Review Committee (MRC) that saw him sent off last week against the North Queensland Cowboys, the centre will miss the remainder of the season with injury.

After undergoing an extensive medical review, the club has confirmed that he will require surgery on both knees - an injury he has been plagued with throughout the season.

Olam will undergo surgery later this week.

In doing so, the Tigers have pleaded 'No Contest', meaning he will officially be suspended for the next four weeks.

Sent off in the 50th minute for a high tackle on Cowboys back-rower Heilum Luki, the controversial incident gained a mixed reception from both coaches and former players.

“I have a group of guys in there who are feeling pretty down about it, and the easy thing for me to do would be to come out and say that it was a bad decision and that he got it wrong," Marshall said.

"A sin bin probably would have sufficed, and we've seen plenty of them this season, but I'm not going to say that."

However, opposing coach Todd Payten believed the referee made the correct call indicating that Luki was lucky to not walk away with "a broken jaw".

“Heilum's ok but he's fortunate he doesn't have a broken jaw,” Payten said.

“Heilum's a big body and I don't think Justin's that big, so I thought it was the right call.

“I just don't know how the referees missed it right at that very moment. It had to be referred to by the Bunker and there was a touchie right there and the referee called play on. Thought it was the right call in the end.”