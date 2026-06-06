Jacob Kiraz has declared his desire to represent Lebanon at this year's Rugby League World Cup, with the Bulldogs star eager to reprise a role he is beginning to know better.

The Canterbury winger has impressed in recent weeks, filling in at fullback during Connor Tracey's injury absence, further fuelling his ambition to wear the number one jersey for the Cedars later this year.

Kiraz featured at fullback throughout Lebanon's 2022 World Cup campaign and believes the position suits his strengths, although he insists team needs will come before personal preference.

“I know what my strengths are, and that's my running game," Kiraz said.

“Do I want to be back with Lebanon for another World Cup? 100 per cent.

“I definitely want to play for Lebanon at the end of the year, if I get picked.

“I'd like to be a fullback again, but I want to have some conversations with Michael Cheika to see where he needs me.

"Hopefully, we get Mitch (Moses) to come back from Australia and, of course, Adam Doueihi, as well, who's killing it this year.

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“We're going to look pretty dangerous this year, so I can't wait for that.

“It was one of the best moments of my life playing in the 2022 World Cup, so I'm keen to do it again.”

Kiraz's comments come as Lebanon prepares to assemble one of its strongest squads in recent memory.

Moses has represented Lebanon previously but has since pledged his allegiance to Australia.

While the World Cup remains a major focus, Kiraz was also asked about the possibility of earning a State of Origin call-up for Game 2 after another consistent season in Bulldogs colours.

The 24-year-old admitted pulling on the Blues jersey is an ambition, but he remains philosophical about whatever opportunities may come his way.

“You always want to play for your state, and I guess last year was the same when I got injured right before,” he said.

“To be fair, I believe everything happens for a reason, so whatever the future holds."

Whether it's a State of Origin debut or another World Cup campaign with Lebanon, Kiraz appears ready for whatever representative football has in store over the coming months.