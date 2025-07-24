After much speculation regarding his future in the NRL, Solomona Faataape has officially called time on his Wests Tigers tenure.\r\n\r\nZero Tackle understands that Faataape's management has informed the Tigers of his desire to depart the club at the end of the year, with an overseas deal set to be confirmed for the young centre, as reported last week.\r\n\r\nHis manager, Kif Chowdhury, was grateful for Tigers' support throughout his time in the orange and black.\r\n\r\n"We're beyond grateful for the opportunity that the West Tigers have provided for Solomona Faataape," his manager said.\r\n\r\n"The belief and faith shown by Benji Marshall and Shane Richardson will never be forgotten by the Faataape family."\r\n\r\nWhile Chowdhury admitted no official deal has been signed, he indicated his client's future was all but settled.\r\n\r\n"We've been working through our options and I think we've finalized a destination. Our priority is to give Sol a genuine platform to showcase his talent whilst continuing to develop his game as the NRL expansion teams near entry".\u00a0\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_212328" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 15: Justin Olam and Solomona Faataape of the Wests Tigers celebrate victory following the round 15 NRL match between Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans at Leichhardt Oval on June 15, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nFaataape has garnered interest from multiple overseas clubs; however, it seems the 24-year-old will be donning the Catalans Dragons logo in 2026.\r\n\r\n"A move to the Super League for a year or two would strongly benefit him. I hear the weather is nicer over in the south of France".\r\n\r\nHe will join a host of Australian recruits making the switch to Catalans, including Toby Sexton and Zac Lipowicz