It seems the Wests Tigers backline stocks may be at risk at taking a hit, with promising young centre, Solomona Faataape, garnering serious overseas interest.

Zero Tackle understands that the Catalans Dragons are circling the young centre, with Taylan May seemingly winning the starting backline role for the Tigers.

Faataape has been highly touted coming through the ranks, with many viewing the explosive outside back as a long-term option in the Tigers' backline.

However, with May seemingly favoured as the club's starting centre moving forward, the off-contract 24-year-old has begun receiving interest from other clubs, with the Catalans Dragons being the frontrunners for his signature, sources tell Zero Tackle.

Should Faataape make the move, he will join Toby Sexton, Canterbury Bulldogs halfback, in departing the NRL for the overseas club.