The Wests Tigers are reportedly aiming to secure the future of junior Heamasi Makasini after he impressed club officials in the Harold Matthews Cup this year.

A player for the Western Suburbs Magpies, he has been one of the team's best performers over the past few weeks by scoring 64 points in four games, which included six tries and 20 goals.

Currently, a member of the Under-16s NSW Waratahs team and having represented the Under-16s Australian rugby union side last year, The Daily Telegraph has reported that he has caught the attention of not only the Tigers but several rival clubs.

The publication understands that the Wests Tigers held a meeting with him on Tuesday. NRL coach Benji Marshall, CEO Shane Richardson, and General Manager of Football Matthew Betsey were all present, alongside Makasini, his parents, and his agent Mario Tartak.

“Heamasi is a promising young local junior coming through our system," Betsey told The Daily Telegraph.

"Richo has been on the record saying we are a development club and we want to continue to connect with all the players coming through the pathways, particularly the talented ones. We do that regularly.

“We are starting to see the Lachlan Galvins come through, the green shoots of our pathways.

"Our pathways has been successful in the last few years and we want our players to understand they're a part of that success moving forward.”

Heamasi Makasini now with 54 points (5 tries, 17 goals) in the last 3 weeks for Wests #HMatts pic.twitter.com/T5L2aaNbID — NBWT (@NBWT__) March 9, 2024

A Newington College Year 11 student, his physical presence in attack and defence, football intelligence and skill have created him into a future NRL talent.

He also represented the Under-16s City team last year, bagging a double within two minutes.

It is understood that he has already taken part in several NRL training sessions with the Wests Tigers, with the club hoping he will make his first grade debut within the next 18 months.