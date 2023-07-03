Promising Wests Tigers junior Lachlan Galvin has confirmed that he will go into the Top 30 squad for the club as of next season.

The Campbelltown product is coming off an amazing performance at Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Nationals for the NSW Combined High Schools.

He led them to a 24-6 win over rivals NSW Combined Independent School, illustrating his attacking prowess, self-proclaiming he modelled his game on Melbourne Storm superstar Cameron Munster.

The performance should excite Tigers fans, who will lose Luke Brooks at the end of the season.

Galvin's height is a major advantage to his style of play, but he also has a great kicking game and incredible IQ- with the ball in his hands and without it.

Lacking a recognised halfback for next season, Galvin confirmed he will be added to the Top 30 squad and will likely be the club's long-term halfback.

“I am loving it (at the Tigers),” Galvin said via News Corp.

“I got there last year and I am loving it.

“I just want to focus on my footy, train hard. I go into the Top 30 next year.

“When I got there I looked up to the NRL boys. Wayne Lambkin was the coach at Westfield and he's the reserve grade coach there now and he's really helped me and my footy.”

The former Parramatta Eels junior wasn't the only future Tigers player to impress during the competition, with winger Luke Laulilii scoring a double.

The duo have played with one another for a number of years at Westfields Sports High School and are set to play many more games together in the future- hopefully in the orange and black colours.

“In the Harold Mathews Cup, he (Laulilii) was fullback and we worked really well together,” Galvin said.

“It's good to play with him he's very fast. I just have to find him, he gives me a lot of room and he follows me.”