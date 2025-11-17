Thirty-six months since he played his last match in the NRL, a former New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans outside back has signed with the Wests Tigers.

Following the signings of Bunty Afoa, Ethan Roberts, Jack Attard, Javon Andrews, Jock Madden, Kai Pearce-Paul and Mavrik Geyer, the Tigers have continued to add more experience to their squad with the signing of Patrick Herbert.

A two-time Maori All Stars representative, Herbert joins the Tigers after last playing first-grade for the Titans in 2022 before being granted an immediate release from his contract in the early months of the 2023 NRL season.

Training with the NRL squad at the moment, the 28-year-old adds a wealth of experience to the club's outside back stocks, having previously racked up 38 appearances and nine tries for the Titans and a further 21 matches and 76 points for the New Zealand Warriors.

He also spent time in the St George Illawarra Dragons system as a junior, where he was once captain of their Under-20s NYC side.

It is unknown at this stage if the deal is an NSWRL contract or includes any NRL components.