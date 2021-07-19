Wests halfback Luke Brooks is reportedly up for grabs for rival clubs, as the Tigers look to cement their first-string halves partnership for 2022.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, the Tigers are understood to have touched base with a number of clubs in regards to shopping Brooks' services for next season.

While Adam Doueihi looks set to retain his place in Michael Maguire's ideal halves pairing, Brooks looks to be the one on the outer, as English recruit Jackson Hastings prepares for his arrival to Concord.

Despite being recruited as a versatile lock option, Hastings could find himself in the No.7 jumper next year should Brooks and the Tigers find a suitor.

Brooks remains contracted to Wests until the end of the 2023 season on a reported $850,000 salary, a fee rival clubs would be keen to split with the Tigers should they approach a deal.

Joining Hastings in West Sydney from season's end is fellow British import Oliver Gildart, with the international duo the only incoming recruits for Maguire come 2022.

Wests currently have 10 players unsigned for next season, including outside-back duo James Roberts and Joseph Leilua.

The pair have club-options in their contract for the 2022 season, clauses that are unlikely to be taken up by the Tigers.

Both Roberts and Leilua may have already played their last games for the Tigers, with the duo currently remaining in Sydney and outside of the club's Queensland bubble.