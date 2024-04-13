Sea Eagles coach Anthony Seibold has granted Josh Schuster two weeks of personal leave, indicating that the young star's recent performances were a key factor in the decision.

The break coincides with confirmation that Schuster can seek opportunities with other clubs, despite signing a significant contract extension last season reportedly worth $800,000 a year.

Schuster, a 22-year-old back-rower known for his glimpses of exceptional talent, has yet to make an NRL appearance in 2024. His year has been marred by pre-season injuries and a failure to meet the team's performance standards, resulting in him playing in reserve grade without showing sufficient improvement to warrant a recall.

Speaking to news.com.au in Auckland before the team's match against the Warriors, Seibold emphasised his concern for Schuster's well-being.

"First and foremost my role is to look after Josh's wellbeing and his welfare," Seibold stated.

"There's an opportunity now for Josh to have a bit of a pause and work out what he wants to do next. He's got two weeks of leave at the moment and we'll get things sorted during that period of time.

"I want to make sure Josh takes a breath and gets a good opportunity elsewhere and we'll go from there," he added.

With a high likelihood that Schuster has already played his last game for Manly, his spot on the left edge has been filled by Ben Trbojevic. Trbojevic will start in the centres this weekend against the New Zealand Warriors, with Reuben Garrick sidelined under the NRL's concussion protocols.

Seibold also highlighted the adaptability of Trbojevic, who originally debuted as a centre.

"Ben will do a great job. He made his debut as a centre, so it's not foreign to him. He played 77 minutes there last week," Seibold remarked.