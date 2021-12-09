Despite persistent claims that Brandon Smith's stint with the Storm could be coming to a premature close, Melbourne forward Christian Welch has claimed the embattled hooker is "fully committed" to the southern franchise.

Smith, 25, remains contracted to Craig Bellamy's side for the 2022 season, however, a mooted move to join the Sydney Roosters 12-months earlier than expected could still come to fruition.

The rake made his return to AAMI Park on Tuesday where he was forced to face the music for his recent comments about his future as well as apologise to the playing group for his involvement in the 'white powder scandal' following Melbourne's preliminary final loss to Penrith in September.

While the New Zealander has reportedly received flack from within the Storm's camp following his public comments about his desire to play for Trent Robinson and Melbourne's "drinking culture", Welch suggested the focus had now turned to their pre-season program.

“I know people are a bit, I suppose, disillusioned with Brandon at the moment, but he kind of just says things pretty quickly,” Welch was quoted by The Daily Telegraph.

The Origin forward also held a belief that Smith was primed to hit the ground running before heading north at the end of the season.

“I know he’s going to rip in for this team and is fully committed to our club and so I just ask all the fans and members … I know you might be a bit upset with him at the moment, but he’s going to rip in and give us his all and we’re going to have a great season ahead," Welch continued.

Tuesday's pre-season commencement also marked Cameron Munster's return to the fold after completing his month-long rehabilitation period.

Also contracted in Melbourne for next season, Munster has committed to remaining sober for the Storm's upcoming campaign and is a commitment that hasn't gone unnoticed by his peers.

“I think he’s the lightest he’s ever been and is really committed and is obviously making some really healthy choices,” Welch said of his fellow Queenslander.

Smith, Welch and Munster are set to start their latest season in purple when the Storm face the Tigers in a Round 1 clash scheduled for CommBank Stadium on Saturday, March 12.