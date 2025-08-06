Alarm bells were sent through the New Zealand Warriors finals charge on Tuesday when the club revealed he was out for an 'indefinite' period with a shoulder complaint.

The hooker, who missed last week's narrow loss - the second in a row for the Warriors - with a concussion, is now missing due to a shoulder issue.

While the club provided minimal details about the injury, they were unable to set a return timeline.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday though, Webster seemed a little more confident that Egan would be back on the field sooner rather than later.

"He could play next weekend," Webster said on Wednesday per NRL.com.

"He trained today, he just didn't do any collisions. He definitely needs another week, if it turns out to be two or three, so be it.

"We've got no plans or indications on when we pull the trigger."

The absence of Egan is the latest blow for the Warriors who are suddenly anything but secure when it comes to earning a top four spot.

They have lost back-to-back games to the Gold Coast Titans and Dolphins, with the loss of Luke Metcalf compounded by recent injuries to Chanel Harris-Tavita and James Fisher-Harris.

Harris-Tavita is back this week, while Fisher-Harris has been named in the reserves for what has become a critical clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs at Homebush.

Metcalf's season however is over, with the halfback suffering an ACL injury.

The Auckland-based outfit will also be unable to call on the services of Jacob Laban, with the club confirming he will miss at least the next six weeks with a fractured leg.

Following the clash against the Bulldogs this weekend, the Warriors will face the St George Illawarra Dragons (home), Gold Coast Titans (away), Parramatta Eels (home) and Manly Sea Eagles (away) before the end of the regular season.