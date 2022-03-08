The Parramatta Eels were closer than anyone to beating the Penrith Panthers, who went on to win the 2021 grand final two weeks later.

Unfortunately, being close means nothing.

As is all too common for Parramatta fans, they won 9 of their first 10. They then fell apart, winning only 6 of their remaining 14 games.

Eels' halfback Mitchell Moses has spoken to 7news about the Eels' end to 2021 and how it's motivating them.

“It’s driven everyone," Moses said

“We were pretty filthy with how we finished last year and it’s driven everyone to come back even fitter than what we were last year.

“Everyone is doing extras and all those types of things to get better because we want to go further than we did last year.

“It’s no secret we haven’t won for a while now.”

In their trial against a mix-and-match Penrith team, Parramatta blew them off the park, finishing the game 36-0. While it was only a trial, there was plenty for the team and its fans to be happy about.

"We really wanted to go in there with the mindset to really work for each other and defend for each other," Moses said.

"And we did that pretty well and we were pretty good with the ball as well.

"We will take a bit of confidence and they had a lot of players out so doesn't really mean much.

"We feel like our combinations have got even better so we will take confidence going into the season."

Opening their season at home against the Gold Coast Titans, the Eels will want to start 2022 the same way as 2021. However, they'll remember that a blistering start means nothing if the ending is soggy and cold.