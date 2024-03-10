Keaon Koloamatangi has defended South Sydney teammate Latrell Mitchell after Anthony Mundine took aim at the Rabbitohs star.

Mundine questioned Mitchell amidst the racism saga between Ezra Mam and Spencer Leniu in which he challenged the stance taken by the Bunnies fullback.

The dispute began on social media, with Mundine defending the Sydney Roosters prop and declaring that Leniu calling Mam a 'monkey' was not racially motivated.

Mundine's words would invoke a response from Mitchell, who labelled the former boxer's stance as "absolute bull****" and urged him to "do better."

In response to Mitchell's remarks, Mundine took to Facebook to deliver a series of barbs towards the fullback, questioning Mitchell's right to have an opinion on the racism saga.

"Latrell's earned that right," Koloamatangi said on Sunday, in regards to Mitchell having a voice to stand up and deliver his opinion.

"He's only 26, and for what he's done for the game and for his community and his people, it's probably the number one standout apart from his on field accolades, and he continues to do that.

"He's very strong-willed, and he'll say something if it doesn't feel like something's right, and we all back him and everything that he says, we back him.

"He doesn't say something for no reason. Whatever he feels he wants to say, and because he has that public figure of authority, people listen to him, and he has an effect on people in the community.

"He's a great role model for younger kids, especially his people, Indigenous people, and he'll continue to be that leader going forward."

Anthony Mundines's comments also saw him take aim at Mitchell's performances on the field and stated that he should remain focused on his football performances rather than deliver his opinion on the racism saga.

However, Latrell Mitchell has been a leading voice on Indigenous issues and has a strong stance on any form of racial insensitivity throughout his career.

"He was probably our best player last week, and he had a great pre-season...he's probably the face of our game," Koloamatangi added.

"Everyone talks about him. He's the number one person in the media and when he has a bad game, everyone jumps on him but you only sort of deal with the present and the way he played last week was amazing.

“He's an easy target. When a team loses someone has to get blamed and obviously Latrell is the biggest guy in our team in the number one position. So when our team is not performing he gets blamed, but there are 17 other blokes that have to put their hand up.

“I just want people to look at how he actually plays and how effective he is. He's been injured the last couple years and we felt that when he hasn't played. "When he comes back he gives everyone a boost because he's one of those players you love playing with, and you know that he will give his best no matter what and he's the biggest competitor I've played with and I love playing with him.”

"Nothing really phases him, but obviously, he's learned with it from a young age, and he's performed on the biggest stages in Origin and for Australia, and he'll be fine."