Wayne Bennett has drawn a firm line in the sand over Zac Lomax, declaring Zac Lomax needs to deal with the consequences of his messy departure with the Parramatta Eels.

With speculation swirling about Lomax's playing future, the veteran coach insists the game cannot start bending rules for individuals, esepcially players that as good as the former NSW and Kangaroos representative.

Parramatta and Melbourne ended their legal dispute this week with an out-of-court settlement that effectively shut the door on Lomax's move to the Storm, as the winger cannot enter an NRL contract until 31 October 2027 without the Eels consent.

The South Sydney Rabbbitohs coach Wayne Bennett made it clear to the AAP the Rabbitohs have no intention of entering the race.

The 76-year-old gave a blunt answer.

"No," he said.

With the NRL heavily supporting and advocating for Lomax's return, Bennett continues to say the sport must remain bigger than any individual.

"The game has withstood so much pressure over a long period of time.

"I've been here that long, I've seen the best players the game's ever seen play.

"They've all moved on and we've still got a great game. The minute we think we can't be successful without a certain player, we're in a lot of trouble."

Interest from Super Rugby has emerged for Lomax, however Bennett has a stronger, simple take in regards to what happens next for the 26-year-old.

"We want to see good players and he's one of those but he's made a choice. He has to live with it, Bennett said.

The Rabbitohs will play the Dolphins in their first match of the season this afternoon.