Sydney Roosters' hooker Sam Verrills has had a one-week suspension turn into a longer-term injury, reportedly breaking his thumb at training.

The star dummy half could miss anywhere from four to eight weeks after suffering the injury.

The NRL Physio said the recovery time will vary, but should be between one and two months based on the specific location and fracture type.

Sam Verrills has suffered a broken thumb at training, expected to miss at least the next 4 weeks (via @Danny_Weidler). Recovery time varies slightly on the specific location/fracture type, with the usual range being 1-2 months — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 10, 2022

Verrills is off-contract at the end of next year with the Roosters, but with Brandon Smith set to arrive at the club in 2023, was to use the 2022 season as a way of putting himself either in the shop front, or making a case for Trent Robinson to retain him in the number nine jersey next year.

Instead, he will be forced to watch on as both Victor Radley and this year's new recruit Connor Watson spend time in the starting 13 together.

Both players have the ability to play at dummy half, with Watson to spend the opening game there this week, while Radley will play at lock.

Watson was brought to the club as a likely utility off the bench, however, his excellent versatility and form from last season at the Knights could see him lock down the spot while Verrills recovers from injury.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson is known to be a big fan of Robinson, however, it could be difficult to justify making a change if the tri-colours get their season off to a strong start, particularly given the difficulty of fixtures after Round 1, with the Roosters to take on the Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs in the opening month.