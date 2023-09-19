Former NRL star forward Paul Vaughan is facing a lengthy ban in the Super League that could bring his season to an abrupt end.

Vaughan was referred to the tribunal and could be set to spend four to six weeks on the sidelines if he is found guilty by the tribunal later this week. This means his season would be finished.

The former NSW Blues and Australian forward is under fire for attempting to drag Sione Mata'utia to his feet following a tackle. Mata'utia is another former NRL player who formerly played for the Newcastle Knights before making his way to England.

Vaughan played 205 games for the Canberra Raiders, St George Illawarra Dragons, and Canterbury Bulldogs before making his way overseas this year to play for the Warrington Wolves. He would also play six games for the NSW Blues and two Tests for Australia.