Supremely talented teenager Reece Walsh has been ruled out of contention for claiming the Dally M Rookie of the Year award.

However, the 19-year-old Warriors' ineligibility has nothing to do with his recent arrest and subsequent charge for cocaine possession.

Walsh will in fact miss out on the prestigious prize due to his ill-discipline on the playing field after being suspended twice in his debut season.

The former Bronco was cited and charged for striking and taking part in a melee across his opening first-grade campaign, with the pair of incidents seeing him slapped with a total of two-weeks on the sideline.

Due to this, Walsh and the Warriors were told that the electric back had been rubbed out of the running for the aforesaid award.

Confirmation of this revelation came via The Daily Telegraph's Dave Riccio who spoke directly with league officials about whether or not Walsh would be afforded a chance to vie for rookie honours.

Walsh will not attend the Monday night event that is set to take place just days after being detained by Queensland Police in Surfers Paradise on Saturday night.

The RLPA Rookie of the Year fronted the media on Sunday to divulge details about his night gone wrong on the glitter strip and has since apologized for his poor decision making.

With Walsh now out of contention, Sydney halfback Sam Walker will be seen by many as the red hot favourite for debut season veneration.

The staggered ceremony is set to recommence at 7:30pm on Monday night.